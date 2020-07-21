Rent Calculator
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM
3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3586 Kennesaw Station Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3586 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great townhouse close to kennesaw state University! 2 bed 2.5 bath with full finished basement with one bedroom, family room and kitchen. perfect for inlaw / teenage suite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have any available units?
3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kennesaw, GA
.
What amenities does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have?
Some of 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kennesaw
.
Does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW offers parking.
Does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have a pool?
No, 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3586 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
