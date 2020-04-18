All apartments in Kennesaw
3574 Bramwell Crossing NW
3574 Bramwell Crossing NW

3574 Bramwell Crossing Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3574 Bramwell Crossing Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home has the desirable open concept floorplan with vaulted ceiling throughout the LR/DR/Kitchen. This totally step-less traditional stone & frame ranch welcomes you home into the entry that opens into the large Living Room with ceiling fan, corner fireplace with gas logs and French doors to oversized wood deck and the privacy fenced back yard. Continue through the Dining Room to the kitchen which has an oversized breakfast bar, all black appliances, laundry closet and pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW have any available units?
3574 Bramwell Crossing NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW have?
Some of 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW currently offering any rent specials?
3574 Bramwell Crossing NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW pet-friendly?
No, 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW offer parking?
Yes, 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW offers parking.
Does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW have a pool?
No, 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW does not have a pool.
Does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW have accessible units?
No, 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3574 Bramwell Crossing NW does not have units with air conditioning.
