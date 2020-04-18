3574 Bramwell Crossing NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home has the desirable open concept floorplan with vaulted ceiling throughout the LR/DR/Kitchen. This totally step-less traditional stone & frame ranch welcomes you home into the entry that opens into the large Living Room with ceiling fan, corner fireplace with gas logs and French doors to oversized wood deck and the privacy fenced back yard. Continue through the Dining Room to the kitchen which has an oversized breakfast bar, all black appliances, laundry closet and pantry.