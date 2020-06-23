All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW

3538 Kennesaw Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3538 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!!! Fantastic Cobb location - minutes from I-75 and Kennesaw State University! This 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome offers the perfect roommate plan - each of the two bedrooms upstairs feature their own private full bathroom, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Downstairs is finished featuring a full bathroom, spacious closet and private entry to the back patio making it an ideal third bedroom or office space! Over-sized living room with fireplace, private patio storage area and fresh paint throughout-this home will definitely not last long!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW have any available units?
3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW have?
Some of 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW offer parking?
No, 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College