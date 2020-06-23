3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!!! Fantastic Cobb location - minutes from I-75 and Kennesaw State University! This 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome offers the perfect roommate plan - each of the two bedrooms upstairs feature their own private full bathroom, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Downstairs is finished featuring a full bathroom, spacious closet and private entry to the back patio making it an ideal third bedroom or office space! Over-sized living room with fireplace, private patio storage area and fresh paint throughout-this home will definitely not last long!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.