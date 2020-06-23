3538 Kennesaw Station Dr NW

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!!! Fantastic Cobb location - minutes from I-75 and Kennesaw State University! This 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome offers the perfect roommate plan - each of the two bedrooms upstairs feature their own private full bathroom, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Downstairs is finished featuring a full bathroom, spacious closet and private entry to the back patio making it an ideal third bedroom or office space! Over-sized living room with fireplace, private patio storage area and fresh paint throughout-this home will definitely not last long!
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
