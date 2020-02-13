All apartments in Kennesaw
3494 Lee Ct NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3494 Lee Ct NW

3494 Lee Court · No Longer Available
Location

3494 Lee Court, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2/3 townhouse - Property Id: 299282

Recently updated 2 bed 3 bath townhouse in Kennesaw located less than 2 miles from KSU. Tenant responsible for utilities. Dogs/cats Ok with additional fee. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299282
Property Id 299282

(RLNE5850875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3494 Lee Ct NW have any available units?
3494 Lee Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3494 Lee Ct NW have?
Some of 3494 Lee Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3494 Lee Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
3494 Lee Ct NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3494 Lee Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3494 Lee Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 3494 Lee Ct NW offer parking?
No, 3494 Lee Ct NW does not offer parking.
Does 3494 Lee Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3494 Lee Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3494 Lee Ct NW have a pool?
No, 3494 Lee Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 3494 Lee Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 3494 Lee Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3494 Lee Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3494 Lee Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3494 Lee Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3494 Lee Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
