Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3173 Shirley Drive NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3173 Shirley Drive NW
3173 Shirley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3173 Shirley Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home located in the heart of Historic Kennesaw. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. New interior paint throughout. Home is available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3173 Shirley Drive NW have any available units?
3173 Shirley Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
Is 3173 Shirley Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3173 Shirley Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 Shirley Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3173 Shirley Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennesaw
.
Does 3173 Shirley Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3173 Shirley Drive NW offers parking.
Does 3173 Shirley Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3173 Shirley Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 Shirley Drive NW have a pool?
No, 3173 Shirley Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 3173 Shirley Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3173 Shirley Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 Shirley Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3173 Shirley Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3173 Shirley Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3173 Shirley Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
