Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean beautiful Townhouse in Kennesaw.

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath.Newly painted end Unit in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen with tons of cabinets space. Private screened patio with storage space. In house laundry.

Very Conveniently located. Close to main street, KSU, Town Center Mall as well as I-75 & I-575

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.