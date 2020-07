Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate Cul-de-Sac 4 bedrooms home in an excellent quite neighborhood with open layout, large family room with fireplace, updated kitchen, Separate dining and living room, a two car garage, extended driveway, and charming curb appeal. This beautiful home has hardwood floors throughout main floor, all new carpet upstairs, fresh new paint throughout, large fenced backyard, and pool, tennis, club house for you and your family to enjoy! Hurry! This home won't last!