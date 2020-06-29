All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

3035 Shirley Drive

3035 Shirley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Shirley Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Charming home with a big yard - Property Id: 58045

- newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms, hallway, living room and breakfast area
- kitchen vinyl
- fresh paint
- large bonus room downstairs
- bathrooms has updated features and tiles
- power, water, gas and trash stay in owners name ($300 utilities deposit)
- PLEASE ATTACHED PHONE NUMBER WHEN SENDING EMAIL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58045
Property Id 58045

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Shirley Drive have any available units?
3035 Shirley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3035 Shirley Drive have?
Some of 3035 Shirley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Shirley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Shirley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Shirley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3035 Shirley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3035 Shirley Drive offer parking?
No, 3035 Shirley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3035 Shirley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Shirley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Shirley Drive have a pool?
No, 3035 Shirley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Shirley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3035 Shirley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Shirley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Shirley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 Shirley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3035 Shirley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
