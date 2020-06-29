All apartments in Kennesaw
3035 Langley Close

3035 Langley Close NW · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Langley Close NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Avail Now. Legacy Park / Lullwater. Beautiful hdwd floors on main lvl. Open Plan. Solid surface counters, tile back-splash, black/SS appliances. Updated ceiling fans/light fixtures, oil rubbed bronze faucets, fixtures, hinges & knobs. Oversized master bedroom w/trey ceiling. Mstr BA w/sep tub & shwr & dbl vanities. Beautiful private, fenced yard! Amazing amenities in Legacy Park including miles of trails, swim, tennis, ballpark and more. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Langley Close have any available units?
3035 Langley Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3035 Langley Close have?
Some of 3035 Langley Close's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Langley Close currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Langley Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Langley Close pet-friendly?
No, 3035 Langley Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3035 Langley Close offer parking?
Yes, 3035 Langley Close offers parking.
Does 3035 Langley Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Langley Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Langley Close have a pool?
Yes, 3035 Langley Close has a pool.
Does 3035 Langley Close have accessible units?
No, 3035 Langley Close does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Langley Close have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Langley Close has units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 Langley Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 3035 Langley Close does not have units with air conditioning.
