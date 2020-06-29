2998 Bancroft Glen NW

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Newly upgraded house w/2-story foyer & family room in desirable Legacy Park w/all its amenities has been offered for lease. The entire house has new beautiful hardwood floor (no carpet). 2-Story family room w/wood burning fireplace. Large Kitchen w/breakfast area & separate Dining & Formal Living/Home office rooms. Large Master Bedroom w/sitting area. 2 additional large BR w/Jack & Jill BA. Freshly painted throughout. Fully fenced private backyard. Amenities are included: 4 swimming pools, 11 tennis courts, Amphitheater, Natural Trails, Soccer Field & lot of activities.