2998 Bancroft Glen NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2998 Bancroft Glen NW

2998 Bancroft Glen NW · No Longer Available
Location

2998 Bancroft Glen NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Newly upgraded house w/2-story foyer & family room in desirable Legacy Park w/all its amenities has been offered for lease. The entire house has new beautiful hardwood floor (no carpet). 2-Story family room w/wood burning fireplace. Large Kitchen w/breakfast area & separate Dining & Formal Living/Home office rooms. Large Master Bedroom w/sitting area. 2 additional large BR w/Jack & Jill BA. Freshly painted throughout. Fully fenced private backyard. Amenities are included: 4 swimming pools, 11 tennis courts, Amphitheater, Natural Trails, Soccer Field & lot of activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW have any available units?
2998 Bancroft Glen NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW have?
Some of 2998 Bancroft Glen NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2998 Bancroft Glen NW currently offering any rent specials?
2998 Bancroft Glen NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2998 Bancroft Glen NW pet-friendly?
No, 2998 Bancroft Glen NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW offer parking?
Yes, 2998 Bancroft Glen NW offers parking.
Does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2998 Bancroft Glen NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW have a pool?
Yes, 2998 Bancroft Glen NW has a pool.
Does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW have accessible units?
No, 2998 Bancroft Glen NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2998 Bancroft Glen NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2998 Bancroft Glen NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2998 Bancroft Glen NW does not have units with air conditioning.
