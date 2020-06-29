2998 Bancroft Glen NW

Amenities
Newly upgraded house w/2-story foyer & family room in desirable Legacy Park w/all its amenities has been offered for lease. The entire house has new beautiful hardwood floor (no carpet). 2-Story family room w/wood burning fireplace. Large Kitchen w/breakfast area & separate Dining & Formal Living/Home office rooms. Large Master Bedroom w/sitting area. 2 additional large BR w/Jack & Jill BA. Freshly painted throughout. Fully fenced private backyard. Amenities are included: 4 swimming pools, 11 tennis courts, Amphitheater, Natural Trails, Soccer Field & lot of activities.