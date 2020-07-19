2983 Bancroft Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

ProHome features additional sun-room that can be an office/den/bedroom; Legacy Park! Spacious 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. 2-story family room w/brick fireplace; Kitchen with granite counter-tops & lots of cabinets; breakfast area overlooks the private backyard; office/sunroom Separate dining & living rm; Master suite with private bath featuring a walk-in closet, double vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Community amenities w/2 swimming pool, 13 lighted tennis courts, amphitheater. Great community!