Kennesaw, GA
2983 Bancroft Glen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2983 Bancroft Glen

2983 Bancroft Glen NW · No Longer Available
Location

2983 Bancroft Glen NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
ProHome features additional sun-room that can be an office/den/bedroom; Legacy Park! Spacious 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. 2-story family room w/brick fireplace; Kitchen with granite counter-tops & lots of cabinets; breakfast area overlooks the private backyard; office/sunroom Separate dining & living rm; Master suite with private bath featuring a walk-in closet, double vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Community amenities w/2 swimming pool, 13 lighted tennis courts, amphitheater. Great community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2983 Bancroft Glen have any available units?
2983 Bancroft Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2983 Bancroft Glen have?
Some of 2983 Bancroft Glen's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2983 Bancroft Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2983 Bancroft Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2983 Bancroft Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2983 Bancroft Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2983 Bancroft Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2983 Bancroft Glen offers parking.
Does 2983 Bancroft Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2983 Bancroft Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2983 Bancroft Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2983 Bancroft Glen has a pool.
Does 2983 Bancroft Glen have accessible units?
No, 2983 Bancroft Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2983 Bancroft Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2983 Bancroft Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 2983 Bancroft Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2983 Bancroft Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
