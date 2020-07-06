All apartments in Kennesaw
2739 Northgate Way Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2739 Northgate Way Northwest

2739 Northgate Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2739 Northgate Way Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30101

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 Northgate Way Northwest have any available units?
2739 Northgate Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 2739 Northgate Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2739 Northgate Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 Northgate Way Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2739 Northgate Way Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2739 Northgate Way Northwest offer parking?
No, 2739 Northgate Way Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2739 Northgate Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 Northgate Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 Northgate Way Northwest have a pool?
No, 2739 Northgate Way Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2739 Northgate Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2739 Northgate Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 Northgate Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 Northgate Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2739 Northgate Way Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2739 Northgate Way Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

