2731 General Schwarzkopf Court

Amenities
These Go FAST! Prime City Of Kennesaw Area With Great Access To Kennesaw State University, I-75, Barrett Pkwy, New Shopping, Food, Parks, Bike Trails, Etc. This Adorable Cluster Home Has Been Well-Maintained & It Shows! Just The Right Amount Of Space For Low Maintenance Living -- HOA Mows Front Yard. Great, Level Backyard With Storage Building. Located In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac. Rent Includes Trash Service. Loft Area For Added Space -- Ideal For Home Office/Gym, Etc. New Roof, Nice & Clean, Great Yard!