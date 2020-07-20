2731 General Schwarzkopf Court

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

These Go FAST! Prime City Of Kennesaw Area With Great Access To Kennesaw State University, I-75, Barrett Pkwy, New Shopping, Food, Parks, Bike Trails, Etc. This Adorable Cluster Home Has Been Well-Maintained & It Shows! Just The Right Amount Of Space For Low Maintenance Living -- HOA Mows Front Yard. Great, Level Backyard With Storage Building. Located In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac. Rent Includes Trash Service. Loft Area For Added Space -- Ideal For Home Office/Gym, Etc. New Roof, Nice & Clean, Great Yard!