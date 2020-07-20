2646 E Hidden Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon! This Ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath house has Jack and Jill bathroom, hardwood floors, private back yard, gas stove, lots of cabinet space, gas starter fireplace, 2-car garage and much much more! Nestled just a few miles between I-75 and Swift-Cantrell Park, you'll find yourself falling in love with the area in no time.



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.