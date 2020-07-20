All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

2646 E Hidden Cove

2646 Hidden Cv NW · No Longer Available
Location

2646 Hidden Cv NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! This Ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath house has Jack and Jill bathroom, hardwood floors, private back yard, gas stove, lots of cabinet space, gas starter fireplace, 2-car garage and much much more! Nestled just a few miles between I-75 and Swift-Cantrell Park, you'll find yourself falling in love with the area in no time.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 E Hidden Cove have any available units?
2646 E Hidden Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2646 E Hidden Cove have?
Some of 2646 E Hidden Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 E Hidden Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2646 E Hidden Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 E Hidden Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2646 E Hidden Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2646 E Hidden Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2646 E Hidden Cove offers parking.
Does 2646 E Hidden Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 E Hidden Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 E Hidden Cove have a pool?
No, 2646 E Hidden Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2646 E Hidden Cove have accessible units?
No, 2646 E Hidden Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 E Hidden Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2646 E Hidden Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 2646 E Hidden Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2646 E Hidden Cove has units with air conditioning.
