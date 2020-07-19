Location! Location! Updated! Freshly Painted! New Carpet! - UPDATED FRESHLY PAINTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER SUBDIVISION IN KENNESAW- 2BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH SEPARATE LOFT - LARGE OPEN KITCHEN OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM WITH MARBLE FLOORING - LARGE BEDROOMS - WOOD PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE FENCED BACK YARD WITH STORAGE SHED - 1 CAR GARAGE
(RLNE4579714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2640 Laurel Lane have any available units?
2640 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2640 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 2640 Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.