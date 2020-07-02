All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2623 McGuire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2623 McGuire Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:38 PM

2623 McGuire Drive

2623 Mcguire Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2035963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2623 Mcguire Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features all-new paint and flooring. There is an eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, living room with a fireplace, half bathroom and a deck which has a private, wooded view. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a trey ceiling, master bathroom with separate tub and shower, 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement level has a bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as a den, playroom or office. Two-car garage. Community pool.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 McGuire Drive have any available units?
2623 McGuire Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2623 McGuire Drive have?
Some of 2623 McGuire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 McGuire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2623 McGuire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 McGuire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2623 McGuire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2623 McGuire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2623 McGuire Drive offers parking.
Does 2623 McGuire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 McGuire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 McGuire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2623 McGuire Drive has a pool.
Does 2623 McGuire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2623 McGuire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 McGuire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 McGuire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 McGuire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 McGuire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2623 McGuire Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity