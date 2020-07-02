2623 McGuire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features all-new paint and flooring. There is an eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, living room with a fireplace, half bathroom and a deck which has a private, wooded view. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a trey ceiling, master bathroom with separate tub and shower, 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement level has a bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as a den, playroom or office. Two-car garage. Community pool.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.