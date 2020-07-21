2499 Melody Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental opportunity in the heart of Kennesaw! 3br/1.5ba on an unfinished basement. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Large rear patio for entertaining. 3.6 miles to KSU and 1 mile to downtown Kennesaw. Proof of income and employment required.