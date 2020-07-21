Fantastic rental opportunity in the heart of Kennesaw! 3br/1.5ba on an unfinished basement. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Large rear patio for entertaining. 3.6 miles to KSU and 1 mile to downtown Kennesaw. Proof of income and employment required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2499 Melody Lane NW have any available units?
2499 Melody Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2499 Melody Lane NW have?
Some of 2499 Melody Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2499 Melody Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2499 Melody Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.