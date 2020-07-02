2498 Lakewood Drive NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Don't miss this Charming 4 Sided Brick Ranch in Highly Sought Kennesaw Mtn HS District! Easy Access to Barrett Pkwy, Hwy 20,75/575/41! Less than 5 miles to Town Center @ Cobb, KSU, Kennesaw Mtn Park, 5/3 Bank Stadium, KSU Sports Park, Hiking, Shopping & Restaurants. Home Boasts Private BackYd w/Screened in Porch, New Paint, SS, Light Fixtures, & Gutters! Gleaming Hdwd Flrs Throughout! Deep Freezer, Washer/Dryer, City Trash Fee, & Year Round Landscaping Included! What A Deal! Bonus Living Rm w/LG Windows! Intimate Garden & Backyd Provides a 2nd Screened in Back Porch!