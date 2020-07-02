All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2498 Lakewood Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2498 Lakewood Drive NW
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

2498 Lakewood Drive NW

2498 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2498 Lakewood Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Don't miss this Charming 4 Sided Brick Ranch in Highly Sought Kennesaw Mtn HS District! Easy Access to Barrett Pkwy, Hwy 20,75/575/41! Less than 5 miles to Town Center @ Cobb, KSU, Kennesaw Mtn Park, 5/3 Bank Stadium, KSU Sports Park, Hiking, Shopping & Restaurants. Home Boasts Private BackYd w/Screened in Porch, New Paint, SS, Light Fixtures, & Gutters! Gleaming Hdwd Flrs Throughout! Deep Freezer, Washer/Dryer, City Trash Fee, & Year Round Landscaping Included! What A Deal! Bonus Living Rm w/LG Windows! Intimate Garden & Backyd Provides a 2nd Screened in Back Porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW have any available units?
2498 Lakewood Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW have?
Some of 2498 Lakewood Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2498 Lakewood Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2498 Lakewood Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2498 Lakewood Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2498 Lakewood Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW offer parking?
No, 2498 Lakewood Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2498 Lakewood Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2498 Lakewood Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2498 Lakewood Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2498 Lakewood Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2498 Lakewood Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2498 Lakewood Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKennesaw 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College