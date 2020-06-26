All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2490 Deerfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2490 Deerfield Dr
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

2490 Deerfield Dr

2490 Deerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2490 Deerfield Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 Deerfield Dr have any available units?
2490 Deerfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2490 Deerfield Dr have?
Some of 2490 Deerfield Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 Deerfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2490 Deerfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 Deerfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2490 Deerfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2490 Deerfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2490 Deerfield Dr offers parking.
Does 2490 Deerfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 Deerfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 Deerfield Dr have a pool?
No, 2490 Deerfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2490 Deerfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 2490 Deerfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 Deerfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2490 Deerfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 Deerfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 Deerfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College