Kennesaw, GA
2381 Woodland Drive NW
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

2381 Woodland Drive NW

2381 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2381 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Spacious 3 bedroom brick ranch in Kennesaw. Eat in kitchen with large sliding door overlooking large fenced in backyard. New paint & recently refinished hardwood floors throughout! 1 Car carport with laundry room. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have any available units?
2381 Woodland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have?
Some of 2381 Woodland Drive NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Woodland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Woodland Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Woodland Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2381 Woodland Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Woodland Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Woodland Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2381 Woodland Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2381 Woodland Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 Woodland Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2381 Woodland Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
