Spacious 3 bedroom brick ranch in Kennesaw. Eat in kitchen with large sliding door overlooking large fenced in backyard. New paint & recently refinished hardwood floors throughout! 1 Car carport with laundry room. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have any available units?
2381 Woodland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2381 Woodland Drive NW have?
Some of 2381 Woodland Drive NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Woodland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Woodland Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.