Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2305 Fairway Court # F2305

Location

2305 Fairways Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2305 Fairway Court # F2305 Available 07/18/19 Fairways at Pinetree - This property will be available mid July if that is when you are looking to move please contact your own licensed real estate agent and they can schedule a showing.

Elegant two story end unit townhome located near Pine Tree Country Club, KSU and I-75 at exit 273 (Wade Green Rd)

The is a great floor plan! Features two master bedrooms, each with full baths.

The first master is located up stairs for ideal privacy.

The family room is very large and features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

The kitchen is open and views the family room. Plenty of cabinets and counter space and a serve thru opening.

Laundry room is located upstairs.

All yard care is provided by the HOA

Small loft in upper level is perfect for your office.

Rent is $1,100.00 + $29.15 trash

Schools: Elementary: Kennesaw
Middle: Palmer
High: North Cobb

No section 8 No inside smoking Pets on case basis with deposit.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

(RLNE1960844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 have any available units?
2305 Fairway Court # F2305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Fairway Court # F2305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 offer parking?
No, 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 have a pool?
No, 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 have accessible units?
No, 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Fairway Court # F2305 does not have units with air conditioning.
