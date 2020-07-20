Amenities
2305 Fairway Court # F2305 Available 07/18/19 Fairways at Pinetree - This property will be available mid July if that is when you are looking to move please contact your own licensed real estate agent and they can schedule a showing.
Elegant two story end unit townhome located near Pine Tree Country Club, KSU and I-75 at exit 273 (Wade Green Rd)
The is a great floor plan! Features two master bedrooms, each with full baths.
The first master is located up stairs for ideal privacy.
The family room is very large and features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace.
The kitchen is open and views the family room. Plenty of cabinets and counter space and a serve thru opening.
Laundry room is located upstairs.
All yard care is provided by the HOA
Small loft in upper level is perfect for your office.
Rent is $1,100.00 + $29.15 trash
Schools: Elementary: Kennesaw
Middle: Palmer
High: North Cobb
No section 8 No inside smoking Pets on case basis with deposit.
To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens
(RLNE1960844)