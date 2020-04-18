2195 Fairways Court

Amenities
$1249 – 2 Bed / 2.5 Townhome w/ larger living room & fireplace.
Description:
Available April 7, 2020!
Beautiful 2bedroom /2.5 bath Townhome with carpeted rooms . Features include a larger living room and fireplace.Spacious kitchen and appliances included. Close I-75 and KSU.
Janelle | LEO
678-685-9932
(678) 948-6473 (Agent Cel #)
