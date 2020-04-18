All apartments in Kennesaw
2195 Fairways Court

2195 Fairways Court · No Longer Available
Location

2195 Fairways Court, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
$1249 – 2 Bed / 2.5 Townhome w/ larger living room & fireplace.

Description:
Available April 7, 2020!

Beautiful 2bedroom /2.5 bath Townhome with carpeted rooms . Features include a larger living room and fireplace.Spacious kitchen and appliances included. Close I-75 and KSU.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Janelle | LEO
678-685-9932
(678) 948-6473 (Agent Cel #)

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2195 Fairways Court have any available units?
2195 Fairways Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 2195 Fairways Court currently offering any rent specials?
2195 Fairways Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 Fairways Court pet-friendly?
No, 2195 Fairways Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2195 Fairways Court offer parking?
No, 2195 Fairways Court does not offer parking.
Does 2195 Fairways Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2195 Fairways Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 Fairways Court have a pool?
No, 2195 Fairways Court does not have a pool.
Does 2195 Fairways Court have accessible units?
No, 2195 Fairways Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 Fairways Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2195 Fairways Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2195 Fairways Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2195 Fairways Court does not have units with air conditioning.
