2195 Fairways Court

Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

$1249 – 2 Bed / 2.5 Townhome w/ larger living room & fireplace.



Description:

Available April 7, 2020!



Beautiful 2bedroom /2.5 bath Townhome with carpeted rooms . Features include a larger living room and fireplace.Spacious kitchen and appliances included. Close I-75 and KSU.



SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Janelle | LEO

678-685-9932

(678) 948-6473 (Agent Cel #)



FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.