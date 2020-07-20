2084 Winsburg Drive

Amenities

4BR/3BA 2 Story Home in Convenient Kennesaw Location - Spacious tradition 4BR/3BA home in Winchester Forest Subdivision. Choose your family gathering space; fireside family room on main level or fireside den downstairs with bedroom and bathroom. Great for an in-law or teen suite. Great deck for entertaining overlooking fenced backyard with additional storage building. Inviting open foyer sets the tone for all your gatherings. Large eat-in kitchen opens to formal dining area. Large 2 car garage with ample storage and laundry downstairs. This home is move in ready!



Rental Criteria: No Section 8

Min Credit Score: 625

Min Income: At least 3x monthly rent

Rental History: Two years excellent history, no evictions, no collections



