Kennesaw, GA
2084 Winsburg Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2084 Winsburg Drive

2084 Winsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2084 Winsburg Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR/3BA 2 Story Home in Convenient Kennesaw Location - Spacious tradition 4BR/3BA home in Winchester Forest Subdivision. Choose your family gathering space; fireside family room on main level or fireside den downstairs with bedroom and bathroom. Great for an in-law or teen suite. Great deck for entertaining overlooking fenced backyard with additional storage building. Inviting open foyer sets the tone for all your gatherings. Large eat-in kitchen opens to formal dining area. Large 2 car garage with ample storage and laundry downstairs. This home is move in ready!

Rental Criteria: No Section 8
Min Credit Score: 625
Min Income: At least 3x monthly rent
Rental History: Two years excellent history, no evictions, no collections

(RLNE4845799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2084 Winsburg Drive have any available units?
2084 Winsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2084 Winsburg Drive have?
Some of 2084 Winsburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2084 Winsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2084 Winsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 Winsburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2084 Winsburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2084 Winsburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2084 Winsburg Drive offers parking.
Does 2084 Winsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 Winsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 Winsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 2084 Winsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2084 Winsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2084 Winsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 Winsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2084 Winsburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2084 Winsburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2084 Winsburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
