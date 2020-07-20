All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:51 PM

2081 Winsburg Drive

2081 Winsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2081 Winsburg Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom Home Located in an Amazing Location in Kennesaw - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Hardwood flooring throughout lower level. Eat in kitchen with island and bay window, laminate counter tops with backsplash includes refrigerator. Family room with brick fireplace and lots of windows. Large master suite with bay window, master bath with separate shower and garden tub and walk-in closet. Screened in back porch off kitchen. Two car garage.

Rental Criteria:
Credit/Background- Min credit score of 625
Income: 3x monthly rent min
Rental History: Min 2 years of excellent rental history, no evictions/collections
No Section 8

(RLNE4811376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2081 Winsburg Drive have any available units?
2081 Winsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2081 Winsburg Drive have?
Some of 2081 Winsburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2081 Winsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2081 Winsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 Winsburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2081 Winsburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2081 Winsburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2081 Winsburg Drive offers parking.
Does 2081 Winsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 Winsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 Winsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 2081 Winsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2081 Winsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2081 Winsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 Winsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2081 Winsburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 Winsburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 Winsburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
