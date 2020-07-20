2081 Winsburg Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom Home Located in an Amazing Location in Kennesaw - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Hardwood flooring throughout lower level. Eat in kitchen with island and bay window, laminate counter tops with backsplash includes refrigerator. Family room with brick fireplace and lots of windows. Large master suite with bay window, master bath with separate shower and garden tub and walk-in closet. Screened in back porch off kitchen. Two car garage.
Rental Criteria:
Credit/Background- Min credit score of 625
Income: 3x monthly rent min
Rental History: Min 2 years of excellent rental history, no evictions/collections
No Section 8
(RLNE4811376)