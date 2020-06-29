2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW

Amenities
Coming Soon! Located in Kennesaw, this 3/2.5 home is freshly renovated and features new flooring and paint throughout. Additional features include a fireplace and a single car garage. You'll also enjoy the large master bedroom and master bath with its garden tub and stand alone shower. Washer and dryer are included. The community boasts of numerous amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and included trash and water.
AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.