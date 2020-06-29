2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon! Located in Kennesaw, this 3/2.5 home is freshly renovated and features new flooring and paint throughout. Additional features include a fireplace and a single car garage. You'll also enjoy the large master bedroom and master bath with its garden tub and stand alone shower. Washer and dryer are included. The community boasts of numerous amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and included trash and water.



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.