Kennesaw, GA
2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW

2069 Lakeshore Overlook Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Kennesaw
Location

2069 Lakeshore Overlook Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Located in Kennesaw, this 3/2.5 home is freshly renovated and features new flooring and paint throughout. Additional features include a fireplace and a single car garage. You'll also enjoy the large master bedroom and master bath with its garden tub and stand alone shower. Washer and dryer are included. The community boasts of numerous amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and included trash and water.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have any available units?
2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have?
Some of 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offers parking.
Does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have a pool?
Yes, 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW has a pool.
Does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2069 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
