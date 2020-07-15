1928 Twelve Oaks Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Available July 6! Completely renovated 2019. New floors and fresh paint throughout. Located in Kennesaw, this 3BR Ranch has Two Living Areas, one up front and another where the car port used to be located. The kitchen has a dining area, new SS refrigerator and dishwasher, new kitchen cabinets and counters too. Master BR has side and rear windows. Master Bath has a shower and new fixtures. There are two guest bedrooms and the hall bath has new fixtures too. To complete the interior there is a large walk-in Laundry Room. Out back is a spacious deck, fenced yard and a large storage building. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google