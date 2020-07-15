All apartments in Kennesaw
1928 Twelve Oaks Cir
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

1928 Twelve Oaks Cir

1928 Twelve Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Twelve Oaks Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 6! Completely renovated 2019. New floors and fresh paint throughout. Located in Kennesaw, this 3BR Ranch has Two Living Areas, one up front and another where the car port used to be located. The kitchen has a dining area, new SS refrigerator and dishwasher, new kitchen cabinets and counters too. Master BR has side and rear windows. Master Bath has a shower and new fixtures. There are two guest bedrooms and the hall bath has new fixtures too. To complete the interior there is a large walk-in Laundry Room. Out back is a spacious deck, fenced yard and a large storage building. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir have any available units?
1928 Twelve Oaks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir have?
Some of 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Twelve Oaks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir offers parking.
Does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir have a pool?
No, 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir have accessible units?
No, 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 Twelve Oaks Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
