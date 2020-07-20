All apartments in Kennesaw
1918 Lake Heights Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1918 Lake Heights Cir

1918 Lake Heights Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Lake Heights Cir, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
GREAT KENNESAW LOCATION! THIS GORGEOUS OPEN CONCEPT TOWNHOUSE IS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED **MOVE-IN READY** has 2 car garage, 3br/2.5ba, w/laminate hardwood floor on main level, fresh paint inside, main level features kitchen w/plenty cabinet space, open to the dining & living rm w/fireplace perfect for family entertaining. Private spacious master offers huge walk in closet, large master bath has dual vanities, separate garden tub & shower. Close to KSU, major Hwys, 41, I-75 &,575, good schools, and active swim community, clubhouse, workout area & Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Lake Heights Cir have any available units?
1918 Lake Heights Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1918 Lake Heights Cir have?
Some of 1918 Lake Heights Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Lake Heights Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Lake Heights Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Lake Heights Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Lake Heights Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1918 Lake Heights Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Lake Heights Cir offers parking.
Does 1918 Lake Heights Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Lake Heights Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Lake Heights Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1918 Lake Heights Cir has a pool.
Does 1918 Lake Heights Cir have accessible units?
No, 1918 Lake Heights Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Lake Heights Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Lake Heights Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Lake Heights Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Lake Heights Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
