1918 Lake Heights Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

GREAT KENNESAW LOCATION! THIS GORGEOUS OPEN CONCEPT TOWNHOUSE IS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED **MOVE-IN READY** has 2 car garage, 3br/2.5ba, w/laminate hardwood floor on main level, fresh paint inside, main level features kitchen w/plenty cabinet space, open to the dining & living rm w/fireplace perfect for family entertaining. Private spacious master offers huge walk in closet, large master bath has dual vanities, separate garden tub & shower. Close to KSU, major Hwys, 41, I-75 &,575, good schools, and active swim community, clubhouse, workout area & Lake.