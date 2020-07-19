All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW

1865 Ellison Lakes Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1865 Ellison Lakes Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
!!!HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse has new HARDWOOD FLOORS on main. Conveniently located Close to Town Center Mall & KSU. Includes open floor plan w/kitchen looking out to the living room w/gas fireplace, dining area & back patio. Huge Loft Area Upstairs that can be used for an Office Space. Master Bath with Sep Shower and Tub. Townhouse has a two car garage with laundry room on main floor. This neighborhood includes a clubhouse, swimming pool, and children pool. with sidewalks throughout and access to a beautiful Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW have any available units?
1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW have?
Some of 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW has a pool.
Does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 Ellison Lakes Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College