Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW

1839 Willow Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Awesome Townhome with Hardwood floors on the main level, and fresh paint throughout. Large, open floor plan with bright kitchen that features stained cabinets, tile backsplash, double door pantry, built-in microwave, and view to family room. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and ceiling fan. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Large second master bedroom with full bath. Private fenced-in paved patio. Minutes to I-75, lots of shopping and restaurants in the area. Great swim/tennis community. No Pets and No Smoking Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW have any available units?
1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW have?
Some of 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW has a pool.
Does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
