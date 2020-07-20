1839 WILLOW BRANCH Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Awesome Townhome with Hardwood floors on the main level, and fresh paint throughout. Large, open floor plan with bright kitchen that features stained cabinets, tile backsplash, double door pantry, built-in microwave, and view to family room. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and ceiling fan. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Large second master bedroom with full bath. Private fenced-in paved patio. Minutes to I-75, lots of shopping and restaurants in the area. Great swim/tennis community. No Pets and No Smoking Allowed.