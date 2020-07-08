All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like
1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest

1795 Oakbrook Ln NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Ridenour
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1795 Oakbrook Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest have any available units?
1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1795 Oak Brook Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 BedroomsKennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly ApartmentsKennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse College