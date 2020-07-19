1673 Leyland Dr Nw

Amenities

Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Well Maintained 2-story Home in Cedarcrest Subdivision. Amazing Location located off Old Hwy 41 and Close to I-75 & I-575! A Short Distance to Shopping, Dining, KSU, Downtown Kennesaw and Kennesaw Mountain Park. Great Cobb County Schools! Inviting, Open Family Room, Bright Kitchen, Separate Dining and Back Patio! Three Bedrooms Upstairs with Large Master. Cute Front Porch and 1-Car Garage. Unbeatable Location with Easy Access to Everything. Don’t miss out on this one!



Schools:

Elem: Hayes

Middle: Pine Mountain

High: Kennesaw

*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly (small only), Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent a home in Kennesaw? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



No Pets Allowed



