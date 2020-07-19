All apartments in Kennesaw
1673 Leyland Dr Nw

1673 Leyland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1673 Leyland Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Cedarcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Well Maintained 2-story Home in Cedarcrest Subdivision. Amazing Location located off Old Hwy 41 and Close to I-75 & I-575! A Short Distance to Shopping, Dining, KSU, Downtown Kennesaw and Kennesaw Mountain Park. Great Cobb County Schools! Inviting, Open Family Room, Bright Kitchen, Separate Dining and Back Patio! Three Bedrooms Upstairs with Large Master. Cute Front Porch and 1-Car Garage. Unbeatable Location with Easy Access to Everything. Don’t miss out on this one!

Schools:
Elem: Hayes
Middle: Pine Mountain
High: Kennesaw
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly (small only), Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent a home in Kennesaw? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1673 Leyland Dr Nw have any available units?
1673 Leyland Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 1673 Leyland Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1673 Leyland Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 Leyland Dr Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1673 Leyland Dr Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1673 Leyland Dr Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1673 Leyland Dr Nw offers parking.
Does 1673 Leyland Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 Leyland Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 Leyland Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 1673 Leyland Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1673 Leyland Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 1673 Leyland Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 Leyland Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1673 Leyland Dr Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1673 Leyland Dr Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1673 Leyland Dr Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
