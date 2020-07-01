All apartments in Kennesaw
1672 Johnston Trail Northwest
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

1672 Johnston Trail Northwest

1672 Johnston Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1672 Johnston Trail, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,662 sq ft, single-story home in Kennesaw! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest have any available units?
1672 Johnston Trail Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest have?
Some of 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Johnston Trail Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest offer parking?
No, 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest have a pool?
No, 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1672 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

