All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1641 Ridenour Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1641 Ridenour Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1641 Ridenour Pkwy

1641 Ridenour Pkwy NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1641 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA corporate townhome w/ brick front, double master suites, completely remodeled! Home features stunning new hardwood floors, fresh paint, fresh carpet, dining rm, family rm w/ fireplace HUGE kitchen overlooking family room. Nice private backyard! Kitchen incl granite counters, updated appliances and large pantry. Tremendous MASTER with large tub, double vanity, separate shower and 2 walk-in closets. This is an amazing Ridenour community with walking trails, full swim/tennis and conveniently located to everything. This beautiful home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy have any available units?
1641 Ridenour Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy have?
Some of 1641 Ridenour Pkwy's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Ridenour Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Ridenour Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Ridenour Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Ridenour Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Ridenour Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Ridenour Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Ridenour Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1641 Ridenour Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Ridenour Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Ridenour Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Ridenour Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College