1641 Ridenour Pkwy

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA corporate townhome w/ brick front, double master suites, completely remodeled! Home features stunning new hardwood floors, fresh paint, fresh carpet, dining rm, family rm w/ fireplace HUGE kitchen overlooking family room. Nice private backyard! Kitchen incl granite counters, updated appliances and large pantry. Tremendous MASTER with large tub, double vanity, separate shower and 2 walk-in closets. This is an amazing Ridenour community with walking trails, full swim/tennis and conveniently located to everything. This beautiful home won't last long!