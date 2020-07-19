All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated March 19 2019

1509 Rachels Rdg NW

1509 Rachels Ridge Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Rachels Ridge Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Mountain View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!
Incredibly Spacious 3 Bedroom + 3 Bath Condo located in Cove Mountain View Subdivision. Open Floor Plan has been Freshly Painted throughout and features Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Spacious Master Suite with en-suite Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Located in a fantastic location + Swim/Tennis Community with playground for the kids. Excellent school district. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Rent is $1,495/m + HOA fee of $65.00/mo for water, sewer, lawn service, and amenities. Hurry up, this one will not stay on the market for long! For more information, call (678)834-8758

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW have any available units?
1509 Rachels Rdg NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW have?
Some of 1509 Rachels Rdg NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Rachels Rdg NW currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Rachels Rdg NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Rachels Rdg NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Rachels Rdg NW is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Rachels Rdg NW offers parking.
Does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Rachels Rdg NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Rachels Rdg NW has a pool.
Does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW have accessible units?
No, 1509 Rachels Rdg NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Rachels Rdg NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Rachels Rdg NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Rachels Rdg NW has units with air conditioning.
