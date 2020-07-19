1509 Rachels Rdg NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW!

Incredibly Spacious 3 Bedroom + 3 Bath Condo located in Cove Mountain View Subdivision. Open Floor Plan has been Freshly Painted throughout and features Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Spacious Master Suite with en-suite Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Located in a fantastic location + Swim/Tennis Community with playground for the kids. Excellent school district. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Rent is $1,495/m + HOA fee of $65.00/mo for water, sewer, lawn service, and amenities. Hurry up, this one will not stay on the market for long! For more information, call (678)834-8758



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.