Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1408 Shiloh Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1408 Shiloh Way NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1408 Shiloh Way NW
1408 Shiloh Way NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
1408 Shiloh Way NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Just painted and ready to move in. Perfect room mate town home, fire place, hardwood flooring downstairs with carpet up.A private fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1408 Shiloh Way NW have any available units?
1408 Shiloh Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
What amenities does 1408 Shiloh Way NW have?
Some of 1408 Shiloh Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1408 Shiloh Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Shiloh Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Shiloh Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Shiloh Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennesaw
.
Does 1408 Shiloh Way NW offer parking?
No, 1408 Shiloh Way NW does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Shiloh Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Shiloh Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Shiloh Way NW have a pool?
No, 1408 Shiloh Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Shiloh Way NW have accessible units?
No, 1408 Shiloh Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Shiloh Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Shiloh Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Shiloh Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Shiloh Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Similar Pages
Kennesaw 1 Bedrooms
Kennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with Gyms
Kennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
McDonough, GA
Tucker, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ridenour
Apartments Near Colleges
Kennesaw State University
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College