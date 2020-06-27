All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1200 Willow Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1200 Willow Court NW
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

1200 Willow Court NW

1200 Willow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1200 Willow Court, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
. Great ranch rental in desired 30152 Zip. . Large deck on back overlooking large corner lot yard with very nice storage shed. 3 good size bedrooms, all with ceiling fans. Wood Laminate floors throughout. Less than a mile to Kennesaw Mtn high school. Schools: Hayes Elem, Pine Mountain middle, Kennesaw Mountain high. Easy Access to Barrett Pkwy, Hwy 20,75/575/41! Less than 5 miles to Town Center @ Cobb, KSU, Kennesaw Mtn Park,, KSU Sports Park, Hiking, Shopping & Restaurants. 2 year lease only.$30 flat rate added to rental price for monthly trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Willow Court NW have any available units?
1200 Willow Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1200 Willow Court NW have?
Some of 1200 Willow Court NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Willow Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Willow Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Willow Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Willow Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1200 Willow Court NW offer parking?
No, 1200 Willow Court NW does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Willow Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Willow Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Willow Court NW have a pool?
No, 1200 Willow Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Willow Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1200 Willow Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Willow Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Willow Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Willow Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Willow Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College