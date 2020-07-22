All apartments in Kennesaw
1048 Travelers Trail NW
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

1048 Travelers Trail NW

1048 Travelers Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1048 Travelers Trail, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Remodeled beautiful brick townhouse with one car garage. gorgeous kitchen. family room with fireplace. nice size bedrooms. cute fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

