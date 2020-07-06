1038 Kennesborough Road Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22235be085 ---- One story townhome in quiet community. Nice open floor plan with hardwood flooring and fireplace. Private yard. Swim community close to parks and North Cobb Parkway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1038 Kennesborough Road have any available units?
1038 Kennesborough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 1038 Kennesborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Kennesborough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.