Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

1028 Plantation Way

1028 Plantation Way · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Plantation Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
END UNIT 3BR 2BA TOWN HOME CLOSE TO I75@ WADE GREEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. NO PETS! MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: PROOF OF INCOME 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT. EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY. NO BANKRUPTCIES IN PAST 5 YRS. NO CRIMINAL HISTORY. NO STUDENTS W/COSIGNERS. ALL ADULT OCCUPANTS MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION. NICE DECK & FENCED BACK YARD- $45 APP FEE PER ADULT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Plantation Way have any available units?
1028 Plantation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1028 Plantation Way have?
Some of 1028 Plantation Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Plantation Way currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Plantation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Plantation Way pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Plantation Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1028 Plantation Way offer parking?
No, 1028 Plantation Way does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Plantation Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 Plantation Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Plantation Way have a pool?
No, 1028 Plantation Way does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Plantation Way have accessible units?
No, 1028 Plantation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Plantation Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Plantation Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Plantation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Plantation Way does not have units with air conditioning.

