END UNIT 3BR 2BA TOWN HOME CLOSE TO I75@ WADE GREEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. NO PETS! MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: PROOF OF INCOME 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT. EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY. NO BANKRUPTCIES IN PAST 5 YRS. NO CRIMINAL HISTORY. NO STUDENTS W/COSIGNERS. ALL ADULT OCCUPANTS MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION. NICE DECK & FENCED BACK YARD- $45 APP FEE PER ADULT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 Plantation Way have any available units?
1028 Plantation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1028 Plantation Way have?
Some of 1028 Plantation Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Plantation Way currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Plantation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.