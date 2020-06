Amenities

Remodeled beautiful brick townhouse close to I-75 , Kennesaw University, Home Depot, shops, and restaurants. 3 bed 2 bath with one Bedroom on main and two upstairs. New updated paint inside and outside . New beautiful LVP flooring on main level . New blinds. New stove. Large family room with fireplace. Nice size rooms upstairs with laminate floors . private level back yard. End unit. Won’t last long!