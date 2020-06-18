All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

1011 Darvin Lane

Location

1011 Darvin Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 baths, 1,504 sq ft, 2 story home in Kennesaw! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Darvin Lane have any available units?
1011 Darvin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1011 Darvin Lane have?
Some of 1011 Darvin Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Darvin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Darvin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Darvin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Darvin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Darvin Lane offer parking?
No, 1011 Darvin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Darvin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Darvin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Darvin Lane have a pool?
No, 1011 Darvin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Darvin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1011 Darvin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Darvin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Darvin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Darvin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Darvin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

