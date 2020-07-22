Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1007 Travelers Trl
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1007 Travelers Trl
1007 Travelers Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1007 Travelers Trail, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Travelers - Property Id: 78584
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78584p
Property Id 78584
(RLNE5210227)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 Travelers Trl have any available units?
1007 Travelers Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
What amenities does 1007 Travelers Trl have?
Some of 1007 Travelers Trl's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1007 Travelers Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Travelers Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Travelers Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Travelers Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Travelers Trl offer parking?
No, 1007 Travelers Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Travelers Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Travelers Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Travelers Trl have a pool?
No, 1007 Travelers Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Travelers Trl have accessible units?
No, 1007 Travelers Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Travelers Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Travelers Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Travelers Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Travelers Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
