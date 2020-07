Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

Welcome to Park at Tara Lake, newly renovated Apartment Homes in Jonesboro, GA. A wonderful apartment community with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the fitness center located in our clubhouse. Our apartment community features two playgrounds, and is close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. With a large variety of apartment home layouts to choose from, with newly upgraded apartments offering cherry wood cabinets, Black appliances, marble counter tops, faux wood flooring and so much more. Close to walking trail for your recreation and leisure. Close to shopping, dining, Atlanta beach and Tanger's outlet mall. Conveniently offering easy access to interstates and the airport. Local schools are Kilpatrick Elementary, Jonesboro Middle, and Jonesboro High School. There's a perfect home for you here at Park at Tara Lake in Jonesboro. Call today to Schedule a Virtual Tour!