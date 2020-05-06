All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like 8712 Tara Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
8712 Tara Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8712 Tara Blvd.

8712 Tara Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8712 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
$1195--Commercial office space for lease. Reception area with two office spaces and additional space for storage. In a prime traffic location for any business. Give us a call to do a walk-thru of your future office space...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Tara Blvd. have any available units?
8712 Tara Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 8712 Tara Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Tara Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Tara Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Tara Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 8712 Tara Blvd. offer parking?
No, 8712 Tara Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Tara Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Tara Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Tara Blvd. have a pool?
No, 8712 Tara Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Tara Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8712 Tara Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Tara Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Tara Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Tara Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8712 Tara Blvd. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 1 BedroomsJonesboro 2 Bedrooms
Jonesboro Apartments with PoolJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA
Dallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College