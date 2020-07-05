All apartments in Jonesboro
8405 Douglass Trail - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

8405 Douglass Trail - 1

8405 Douglass Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Douglass Trail, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Description

Fabulous New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath townhome with garage located in Jonesboro! Great Location just minutes from I-75, Shopping, Schools, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.
Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric.

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENT LISTED BELOW:
Marilyn: 678-490-1424

***********************************************
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Email Application Documents with Application Deposit
receipt to: office@mrrealty.us
Application Update Hotline: 770 687 2752

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at:

Call Marilyn at 678)490-1424
Showing by Appointment Only

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Gorgeous New Construction 3br 2.5bath Townhome, move in Ready!

Lease Terms
$1.500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 have any available units?
8405 Douglass Trail - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 have?
Some of 8405 Douglass Trail - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Douglass Trail - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 offers parking.
Does 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 have a pool?
No, 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Douglass Trail - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

