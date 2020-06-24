Rent Calculator
257 N Lake Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
257 N Lake Dr
257 North Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
257 North Lake Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENOVATION IN PROCESS , PLEASE CALL AGENT TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT, GREAT 4 BEDROOM HOME, 2 BATHS , NICE SIZE KITCHEN , FRESH PAINT, HARDWOOD FLOORS. WALK TO MARTA BUS.,EXCELLENT LOCATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 N Lake Dr have any available units?
257 N Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jonesboro, GA
.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jonesboro Rent Report
.
What amenities does 257 N Lake Dr have?
Some of 257 N Lake Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 257 N Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
257 N Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 N Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 257 N Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jonesboro
.
Does 257 N Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 257 N Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 257 N Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 N Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 N Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 257 N Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 257 N Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 257 N Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 257 N Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 N Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
