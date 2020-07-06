221 Williamson Mill Rd

Amenities

Unit available in duplex in downtown Jonesboro * Total electric - no gas bill * Big living room * 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath * Kitchen w/ refrigerator & electric stove * New water heater * Updated windows * Updated HVAC * Lawn service included in rent * Convenient location near schools & shopping * No pets please * $50 application fee per adult * No vouchers please *