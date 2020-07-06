All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like 221 Williamson Mill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
221 Williamson Mill Rd
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:27 PM

221 Williamson Mill Rd

221 Williamson Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

221 Williamson Mill Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit available in duplex in downtown Jonesboro * Total electric - no gas bill * Big living room * 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath * Kitchen w/ refrigerator & electric stove * New water heater * Updated windows * Updated HVAC * Lawn service included in rent * Convenient location near schools & shopping * No pets please * $50 application fee per adult * No vouchers please *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Williamson Mill Rd have any available units?
221 Williamson Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Williamson Mill Rd have?
Some of 221 Williamson Mill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Williamson Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
221 Williamson Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Williamson Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 221 Williamson Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 221 Williamson Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 221 Williamson Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 221 Williamson Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Williamson Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Williamson Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 221 Williamson Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 221 Williamson Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 221 Williamson Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Williamson Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Williamson Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 1 BedroomsJonesboro 2 Bedrooms
Jonesboro Apartments with PoolJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA
Dallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College