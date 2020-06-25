Rent Calculator
171 NORTH MAIN STREET
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM
171 NORTH MAIN STREET
171 North Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
171 North Main Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro
Amenities
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Professional office space in historic downtown Jonesboro. Building has several large private offices, conference room, 3 baths, breakroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 171 NORTH MAIN STREET have any available units?
171 NORTH MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jonesboro, GA
.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jonesboro Rent Report
.
Is 171 NORTH MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
171 NORTH MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 NORTH MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 171 NORTH MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jonesboro
.
Does 171 NORTH MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 171 NORTH MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 171 NORTH MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 NORTH MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 NORTH MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 171 NORTH MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 171 NORTH MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 171 NORTH MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 171 NORTH MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 NORTH MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 NORTH MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 NORTH MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
