1491 Red Briar Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1491 Red Briar Way

1491 Red Briar Way, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,421 sf home is located in Jonesboro, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

1491 Red Briar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Some of 1491 Red Briar Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1491 Red Briar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 1491 Red Briar Way is pet friendly.
Yes, 1491 Red Briar Way offers parking.
No, 1491 Red Briar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1491 Red Briar Way does not have a pool.
No, 1491 Red Briar Way does not have accessible units.
No, 1491 Red Briar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
