Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
147 South
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
147 South
147 South Ave
Location
147 South Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom Ranch near the heart of Jonesboro! This unit has a living room with a fireplace, spacious kitchen, and formal dining room. Call today to schedule!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 South have any available units?
147 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jonesboro, GA
.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jonesboro Rent Report
.
What amenities does 147 South have?
Some of 147 South's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 147 South currently offering any rent specials?
147 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 South pet-friendly?
No, 147 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jonesboro
.
Does 147 South offer parking?
Yes, 147 South offers parking.
Does 147 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 South have a pool?
No, 147 South does not have a pool.
Does 147 South have accessible units?
No, 147 South does not have accessible units.
Does 147 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 South has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
